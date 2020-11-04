Mike Petersen wins District 3 seat in Legislature

After his victory in Tuesday's general election balloting, North Logan businessman Mike Peterson will replace lame duck Rep. Val Potter in the Utah Legislature.

After defeating Democratic challenger Holly Gunther in general election balloting on Tuesday, Petersen will represent Utah House District 3. That district includes North Logan, Hyde Park, Smithfield, Richmond, Lewiston, Cove, Cache Junction, Amalga, Benson, Petersboro and Trenton.

Peterson won 12,404 votes compared to 4,544 for Gunther.

Petersen is co-owner of LetterPress Software, an instructional design consulting firm in North Logan. Over the years, his clients have included the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Forest Service, the Ute Indian Tribe, the School of Medicine at the University of Chicago as well as corporations like Ernst & Young and Lockheed-Martin Aerospace.

Petersen believes his experience during more than 20 years of helping businesses “survive and thrive in hard times” will be valuable in helping Utah’s economy recover fro the coronavirus pandemic.

Petersen upset Potter in the GOP primary in June by proclaiming his outrage over Utah’s controversial 2019 tax reform package. He campaigned against Gunther on a platform of limited government, fiscal restraint and adherence to constitutional principles.