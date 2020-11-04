Moore ready to get to work in the First District

Retiring First District Congressman Rob Bishop will serve out the remainder of his term and then at the end of the year there will be someone new in that position. Congressman-elect Blake Moore was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday and was asked how it feels to get the nod from voters in such a decisive victory.

“You say it’s Congressman-elect, I don’t think it’s necessarily set in. Today’s been one of the busiest days we’ve had in a long time, no rest for the weary. It’s funny we’ve got a really packed schedule today, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to get a team and everything in place, there’s orientation coming up. I’ve been like on these 20-minute increments,” Moore said.

He said he is jumping right into the work though. Moore said the response to COVID-19 and programs such as the CARES Act and the Payment Protection Plan needs to be more strategic.

“You know, what we’ve got to do, we’ve got to get the election behind us. So we can address this COVID, we know so much more about(it), we better be on a track. We as citizens, which we all were, and I still am until I’m officially sworn in. But we don’t know exactly where the process is with the vaccine. What we can be doing right away is get the politics out of it, for some degree, get a plans set in place, a distribution plan.”

Moore defeated Democrat Darren Parry who serves as a tribal leader for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.