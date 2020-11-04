Rep. Casey Snider re-elected in House District 5

Voters in the southern portion of Cache County have re-elected Rep. Casey Snider to another term in the state Legislature

PARADISE – State Rep. Casey Snider has won reelection to the Utah Legislature.

Snider defeated Lauren Abell of Providence to win a second term in the State House by a margin of nearly 9,000 ballots, garnering a total of 12,745 votes compared to 3,390 votes for the Democratic candidate.

Snider’s previous political experience includes a decade working behind the scenes in Congress as an aide to outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop and for former U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett.

During his first term in the Legislature, Snider worked to propose and pass some measures aimed at decreasing regulatory hurdles for Utahns.

He also helped to author Amendment E on the general election ballot. That measure, which was approved by voters, will establish a constitutional right for Utah residents to hunt and fish.

Snider also supported the controversial tax reform package passed by lawmakers in 2019 and repealed during the first week of the 2020 Legislature.