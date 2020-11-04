April 22, 1943 – November 1, 2020 (age 77)

Sally Rae Drawhorn Larson, age 77, passed away in her home in Hyrum, Cache County, Utah on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She was born the eldest daughter to Thomas Laurie Drawhorn and Esther Rae Young Drawhorn on April 22, 1943 in Beaumont, Jefferson County, Texas.

Sally grew up in Dayton, Texas on the family cattle and rice farm with her sisters, Weet (Eugenia Laurie), Dixie, and Tootie (Eileen). She loved the big live oak trees, the long rope swings, and the animals. She attended Dayton High School where she was selected Miss Dayton High.

Later, she attended Brigham Young University where she met Jon Wallace Larson. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple August 17, 1965.

Their children are Rebecca Siniscalchi, Maria Larson, and William Lawrence Larson. They have nine grandchildren.

While Jon served in Viet Nam, she lived in Dayton with her parents and taught first grade. Sally and Jon raised their family in Archer, Idaho. After a move to Salt Lake City for a time, they retired to Hyrum, Utah.

Sally was a life-long learner and enjoyed studying a broad range of topics. She always had at least three books going at a time. She had a Masters of Counseling from BYU and a Masters of Education specializing in English as a Second Language from Utah State University. She loved her career as an academic advisor at Ricks College and later at Westminster College.

Her other love, besides her family and church, was gardening. She was known for her beautiful flower gardens and spent many hours tending to them.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Sally cherished her testimony of the gospel and lived her life accordingly. She served in many positions, including a public relations mission with her husband to Nauvoo, Illinois after their retirement.

Sally is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and sisters. She was preceded in death by an infant brother and an infant sister, her parents, and an infant granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon preceded by a viewing at 10:30 – 11:30am at the Hyrum Stake Center, 600 South 200 East, Hyrum, Utah. COVID protocols and social distancing will be followed.

A live feed of the funeral for those who are interested can be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.