Wednesday’s 2,110 positive tests for COVID-19 almost a record

A 20th COVID-19 death in the Bear River Health District was reported Wednesday, a Cache County male, 18-60, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions. There have been 12 deaths among Cache County residents and eight in Box Elder County.

Since Tuesday 6,559 COVID-19 tests were administered statewide and 2,110 — or roughly a third — came back positive. The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.1 percent.

The 2,110 cases is close to a one-day record. There were 2,292 new cases Oct. 30.

The caseload in Cache County grew to 159 new cases in Wednesday’s report from the Bear River Health Department: 117 in Cache County and 41 in Box Elder County and one in Rich County.

There have been 5,793 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,615 in Cache County, 1,155 in Box Elder County and 23 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 4,160 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations remained steady in northern Utah Tuesday. There are now 18 from the district in hospitals, 10 from Cache County and eight from Box Elder County.

Utah’s death toll from the coronavirus grew to 625 with six new deaths being reported Wednesday and one previously-reported death being removed.

Wednesday the rolling seven-day average for positive tests took a big jump to 1,803 new cases a day.

There have been 1,111,986 people tested in Utah the last eight months.

Wednesday marked the fourth day in a row for record hospitalizations with 382 patients admitted. One metric that has grown steadily for the last month is the rolling seven-day average of patients receiving treatment in hospitals. That average is now 341 patients a day over the last seven days. In Idaho there are 67,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 647 COVID deaths in Idaho with 400 positive tests in Franklin County, 82 positives in Bear Lake County and 72 in Oneida County.