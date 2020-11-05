2,807 new cases Thursday; some will soon go to overburdened Utah hospitals

While the state health department’s Thursday report of 2,807 new coronavirus cases is hundreds more than ever before, the effect the increase will have on Utah’s already-overburden hospitals won’t be known until some infected patients seek care in seven to 10 days.

At the same time, the Bear River Health Department issued a plea concerning the rapid increase and speed of COVID-19 in northern Utah.

“Our growing number of infected individuals is placing an undue burden on our hospitals and healthcare system,” said spokesperson Josh Greer. “We are also concerned about the growing number of events being planned in our community that do not follow the COVID-19 requirements for our high transmission area.

“We plead with event planners and venue owners to insure the the requirements of the state’s public health order are followed.”

During a Thursday press conference, State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn was asked about large weekend Halloween gatherings with many people not wearing masks.

“Typically, after these events, if we are going to see a spike we see it 10 to 14 days after the event, especially given the amount of community spread we have right now. It is likely that we will see additional cases because of these large events.

“It’s something we all need to take into consideration whenever we’re going to these events, we need to be wearing masks and we need to be physical distancing. Otherwise, we are going to continue to see an increase in the spread of COVID throughout our state. We just can’t have these mass gatherings anymore right now.”

The Bear River Health Department’s Thursday report included 109 new cases: 67 in Cache County and 42 in Box Elder County.

There have been 5,902 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,682 in Cache County, 1,197 in Box Elder County and 23 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 4,230 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations remained steady in northern Utah Tuesday. There are now 18 from the district in hospitals, 10 from Cache County and eight from Box Elder County.

In Idaho there are 68,314 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 664 COVID deaths in Idaho with 400 positive tests in Franklin County, 82 positives in Bear Lake County and 72 in Oneida County.