February 12, 1936 – November 1, 2020 (age 84)

DelRoy Mitton of Oakley, Idaho, passed away at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho, on November 1, 2020. He was 84.

Born on February 12, 1936, in Mt. Sterling, Utah, to William Garrett Mitton and Alga Leona Walker, he grew up on a dry farm with his sister (Odean) and four brothers (Dee, Don, Jay, Kay).

DelRoy attended South Cache High School where he met Sidnee Faye Allen, who he married on October 8, 1954, in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. DelRoy and Sidnee were married for 66 years.

After marrying, DelRoy attended and played football for Utah State University for one year, then began working for Idaho Power as a troubleman in 1957. He spent the rest of his career at Idaho Power and retired on March 1, 1996, after 40 years with the company. In the course of his time with Idaho Power, he moved to Twin Falls, Rupert, and Burley, Idaho, before moving to Oakley, Idaho, and spending the rest of his life there.

In 1983, DelRoy and Sidnee bought a ranch at the mouth of Cottonwood Canyon and lived there for 22 years before moving back to Oakley.

In 2004, DelRoy and Sidnee served as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Cove Fort Mission.

Father to Steven (Kazuko), Mark (Lisa), Jeff (Lucille), Jared (Ann), Zane (Alice), and Sid (Cindy), DelRoy started the first wrestling team and peewee football program in Oakley. He had a talent for carving, making jewelry, painting, and he spent his time over the years whittling hundreds of willow whistles for children. DelRoy loved fishing, hunting, and camping—especially with his sons and grandchildren. He also loved animals, including breaking and riding horses, and even raised two orphaned bear cubs while growing up in Cache Valley. DelRoy was always ready with a joke, a saying, or a song for any occasion, many of which his 6 children, 29 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren will continue to pass on.

He is predeceased by his mother and father, as well as by his sister Odean Petersen; brothers Dee and Jay Mitton; son Sidley Peter Nelson III; and grandchildren Khali, Alexis, and Maximus.

