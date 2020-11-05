Jack Richard Sevison, Sr., 86, passed away October, 28, 2020 at Harrison Pointe Care Center in Ogden, Utah.

He was born November 24, 1933 in Murphreesboro, Tennessee to Thomas Benton Sevison, Sr., and Charlotte Eleanor Horne Sevison. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Blossom on December 7, 1959 in South Miami Heights, Florida.

He received his elementary and junior high education in multiple towns in Pennsylvania. He graduated from Pierre S. Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware in 1951. Jack began his college career with a year at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. He continued his college work at Delaware State College in Delaware and Minot State College in Minot, North Dakota. Jack earned a master’s degree in counseling, and he completed 60 hours toward a Ph.D in Psychology from Utah State University.

Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He is a veteran of the Vietnam war, and flew 63 bombing missions, flying out of Guam and Thailand where he was stationed. He retired on September 20, 1973 with the rank of Lt. Colonel. His military service took him to many parts of the world and took him and his family to many parts of the United States. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Jack worked as a teacher and school counselor for the Bonneville School District in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and the Weber School District in Utah.

Jack is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a member of branch presidencies and bishoprics, a member of a Young Men’s presidency, and as High Priest Group Leader.

Jack enjoyed spending time golfing, reading, bowling, hunting, fishing, vacationing in Kauai with Betty and other family members, and putting puzzles together with Betty and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Elizabeth “Betty” Sevison; his children, Mark Pfeiffer, Teresa Eames (Richard), Jay Sevison, Alan Sevison, and Erica Giles (Brian); his 17 grandchildren; and his 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Benton Sevison, Jr. (Libba) and Vicky Chase.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Viewings will be held at Myers Mortuary Sunday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Monday from 10:00 – 10:40am. Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

