Jeanette Louise Burke-Holst, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 1, 2020, at her home.

Jeanette was born May 9, 1956, in Moses Lake, Washington, to Major Garry Lee Burke and Nancy Lee Anderson Burke. She grew up and attended schools all over the United States while her father was in the Military.

She graduated from Bonneville High School and then attended BYU-Hawaii, Ricks College, and Eastern Idaho Technical College. She earned her Associate’s Degree in Bio Technology.

On May 23, 1981, she married James Nyles Holst III in Iona, Idaho. Jeanette and James made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jeanette worked as a Food Scientist for Weider Nutrition in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had two children together, Emory and Nancy. Jeanette and James were later divorced.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including visiting teacher and Primary teacher. She was a talented artist and enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross stitching, gardening, and her cats.

Jeanette is survived by her son, Emory Holst of Idaho Falls; daughter, Nancy (Tim Wyllie) Holst of Taylorsville, Utah; mother, Nancy Lee Burke of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Lawrence (Janie) Burke of Iona, Idaho; sister, Karen (Bill) Evelyn of Mendon, Utah; brother, Jeffery (Victoria) Burke of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Garry R. (Anita) Burke of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and 2 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Major Garry Lee Burke; grandparents, Floyd and Bertha Burke and Emory and Margaret Anderson.

Graveside services were held at 1:00pm Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Iona Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.