On November 2, 2020, Nancy Lee Nielson (83 years old) returned home to our loving Heavenly Father.

Nancy was born in Goshen, Idaho to Oliver and Astrid Nielson. She was the youngest daughter of 11 children. Growing up she worked on the farm with her family, played in the family band, and was active in her high school.

She married Larry W. Simmons in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1957. They would raise eight children before divorcing in 1994.

Mom had a wonderful 24 year career in nursing where she lovingly cared for newborn babies.

Mom delighted in watching the Utah Jazz or Denver Broncos win and always looked forward to each game.

Mom was an amazing seamstress and could quickly design and create dance costumes and clothing. She loved to crochet and quilt. Her baby booties, quilts, and Afghans could be displayed in the finest museums because of their beauty and quality. Mom was also very good at gardening. She loved her flowers and lawn and people often commented on their beauty.

Mom couldn’t always cook well; however, she was a brilliant baker. Her sugar cookies were legendary and she always had to make extra knowing there were cunning cookie thieves in the house. She also made a delicious lemon meringue pie and her homemade bread could melt any heart. She loved her children and grandchildren but especially adored her cat, Skeeter, who will always be looking for her.

Mom truly loved and missed her family. As her mind slowly faded, she frequently talked about her parents and many siblings and how she longed to be with them again. What a glorious reunion they must be having beyond the veil! As with any Nielson reunion, there is sure to be endless teasing and laughter there. Until we meet again, we love you Mom!

Nancy is survived by David (Vicki) Simmons (Lehi, Utah); Steve Simmons (Idaho Falls, Idaho); Jeffrey Simmons (Logan, Utah); Paul (Colleen) Simmons (Idaho Falls, Idaho); James Simmons (Malad, Idaho); Julie (David) Kroon (Rigby, Idaho); Michael Simmons (Idaho Falls, Idaho); and Lori (Jared) Thompson (Rexburg, Idaho). She also has twenty-two grandchildren and six and a half great-grandchildren.

Her viewing will be held at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley, Idaho on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30am followed by a private graveside service at Goshen Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nalder Funeral Home.