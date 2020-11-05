November 20, 1974 – October 29, 2020 (age 45)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Travis JW Gerfen, 45, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from a heart attack while on vacation in Mexico.

He was born on November 20, 1974 in Puerto Rico, USA, a son of late John Gerfen and Jody Hicks.

Travis graduated from Roy High School in 1993. He received his Master’s in Business Administration from NOTRE DAME, Go Irish! Go Gerf!

Travis married KaraLyn Capener on September 5, 1992 in Willard, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on September 7, 1993.

He joined the US Army on October 10, 2007 until receiving an honorable discharge in 2017. Travis was a recipient of the Purple Heart during his deployment in Iraq.

Travis served in Law Enforcement for 22 years. He served in the Brigham City Police, Ogden City Police Departments and retired from the Utah State Attorney General office in August 2019.

Travis loved riding his Harley Davidson, golfing, everything Notre Dame, but most of all his grandbabies and kids, #1 Jordan, Kindall, Russell and adopted son, Brady. He had many friends over the years that he met and became his family too. You know who you are. His family and friends will live by Travis’s advice “try not to suck”!

The family would like to thank Gillies Funeral Chapel for all the hard work that followed these circumstances, they are so grateful. To the US Consulate for their assistance in bringing Travis home.

Surviving is his wife, KaraLyn; three children, Jordan (Brooke) Gerfen; Kindall (Tyler) Hansen; Russell (Alisha Ipsen) Gerfen; four grandchildren, Burkley, Broox, Bowen, and Rew. His mother, Jody (Jim) Wise and many nieces and nephews who he adored.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his daughter, Leah.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

VFW Post 1695

c/o Norm Nelson

1415 West 2950 South

Perry, UT 84302

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00am – 12:00 noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00pm Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.