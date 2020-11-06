11,220 new tests Friday net a one-day record: 2,987 positives

Friday was a record-setting day in Utah which is not good news when reporting the latest in the state’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Utah Department of Health’s report of 2,987 new COVID-19 cases is another all time high since the outbreak over eight months ago. Plus 395 people are now hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 and 17 more Utahns died from the disease in a 24-hour period since Thursday; those too are new records.

With the state health department’s daily numbers now growing by hundreds from one day to the next, state officials know that in 10-to-14 days some of the most sick patients will turn for care to the state’s already overburdened hospitals.

There are 5,922 total hospitalizations for the eight months of the pandemic which is 92 more than Thursday.

Friday statewide ICU capacity is 75.6 percent.

The state’s coronavirus death toll has grown to 649.

COVID-19 played a role in the cancellation of Saturday’s University of Utah football game against the University of Arizona due to “a number of positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within the Utah football program.”

The Bear River Health Department’s Friday report included 130 new cases: 90 in Cache County, 39 in Box Elder County and one in Rich County.

There have been 6,032 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,772 in Cache County, 1,236 in Box Elder County and 24 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 4,287 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations remained steady in northern Utah Tuesday. There are now 18 from the district in hospitals, 10 from Cache County and eight from Box Elder County. In Idaho there are 69,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 671 COVID deaths in Idaho with 409 positive tests in Franklin County, 88 positives in Bear Lake County and 72 in Oneida County.