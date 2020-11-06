Avis Jean Little, 57, passed away on November 5, 2020.

Avis was born on May 13, 1963 in Pine Ridge, South Dakota to James Norman Little and Yvette Leah Two Bulls. She was the middle child of 6. Avis went to school at Intermountain Indian school in Brigham City, Utah.

Avis loved to sing, dance and cook. She made everyone laugh and crack jokes. She would talk to her grandkids about her life on Pine Ridge and also talk to them about their great-great-grandparents. Avis love being around family. Avis love to being outdoors, she love to walk around and be free spirited.

Avis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Avis passed in the comfort of her son’s home with loved ones surrounding her.

Avis was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, grand baby, siblings, uncles, aunties, nieces and nephews.

She survived by her kids: Brooke Brave, Lester Ironcloud Jr., Julian Hidalgo, Jesse Hidalgo, Tyiann Lewis and Danielle Fox; siblings: Robin “Coni” Little, Gail Kaye Little, Fontella Fawn Little.

We would like to thank the Intermountain Hospice team for help provided comfort care for Avis.

We are having a small family viewing for Avis on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00am in Tremonton, Utah at Rudd Funeral home, 1234 South Main Street, Garland, Utah.

Rudd Funeral Home.