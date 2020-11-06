May 26, 1957 – October 30, 2020 (age 63)

Edward Denny Christensen, 63, of Logan passed away surrounded his family after a long painful battle with pancreatitis.

Born to Gail and Virginia, he was the middle of five children.

He married Lisa Cook in 1976 and had one son. They later divorced. He married Becky Reid in 1980 and had two daughters and a granddaughter he raised as his own.

Ed was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, and his brother, Dave and a grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Becky, son, Jeremy Christensen, daughters, Molly Winchester, Jessica (Sterling) Purser and Alexia Christensen, many grandchildren, his sisters, Kathryn (Alan) Maylin, Christine Christensen, brother, Mark (Heather) Christensen.

There will be a small service with military honors on Monday, November 16, 2020 under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 4200 North Main Street, Hyde Park, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Go Fund Me account in his name.