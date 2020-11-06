Lauenna (Hall) Garn 93, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand, great and great-great-grandmother, returned to her Heavenly Father, due to age, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home in Garland Utah, surrounded by her loving children.

Lauenna was born to Franklin Levi and Vurlia Grace (Godfrey) Hall, on December 14, 1926 in Garland, Utah. She was the third of nine children. Frank, Harold, Lauenna, Verl, Denton, Lorna, Adele, Clair and Ariel. She often talked of her family and the good times they had growing up.

She met her future husband, Keith Garn from Fielding, Utah, while working at the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company also know as, the Garland Sugar Factory. She was a sample chaser. She collected samples from different places and ran tests on them in the lab to see how much sugar was being lost. They got acquainted when Keith hid her sample one day. He said he looked all around and saw no one, so he proceeded to put the sample down behind a trash can. When she came in, Keith was bent over hiding her sample. He was in the right position for kicking, and ended up head first in the trash can. Keith swears that was the only time he ever hid her samples. She says that was not the first time samples came up missing. Maybe they can now settle the debate.

They were married on June 8, 1946, in Brigham City, Utah. Later it was solemnized in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Keith was a carpenter by trade and built their home in Garland from the ground up. They taught their children thrift, industry, and faith in the Lord.

Lauenna was awarded the 30 year pin in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP), and was a member of the Daughters of the Revolutionary War. She held various positions in the community and callings in the church. She and Keith served a mission in the Logan Temple. She quilted, did family history and tons of humanitarian projects all while raising the family. She held short time jobs outside the home but her strongest pursuits and ambitions were put to use on what has become her vast posterity.

She was extremely charitable to all her family, extended family, friends and strangers. We have all been recipients’ of her uncanny abilities to know just what you need and just when you need it. She didn’t talk much about her insights but when she shared we were amazed by how much she allowed the Lord to lead her life and choices. It has been said that if you want to know doctrines of the gospel you go to dad, and if you wanted to know how to live the gospel (like Christ) you watched mom.

She is survived by her loving sister Lorna (Dean Evans) of Malad, Idaho, children John (Janalee) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jeneal (Ray Littlejohn) of Longmont, Colorado; Cheryl (Jarvis Jackson) and Mark (Kathy), both of Lyman,Wyoming; Steve (Sylvia), Mary (Kurt Mills), and Val (Ann) all of Burley, Idaho; Irene (Randy Elder deceased) West Jordan, Utah and Irma (Kelly Bennett) of Tremonton, Utah, 50 grandkids, 149 great-grandkids and nine great-great grandkids.

She will be welcomed into eternity by her sweetheart Keith and numerous family members, as well as a son-in-law, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Her family would like to thank Dr. Jan Erik Schow. Heidi of Rocky Mountain Hospice and their medical teams for their help during her final days.

The funeral will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Garland Tabernacle, 140 West Main Street, Garland, Utah. Bishop Shaun Owen officiating. Burial will be at the Garland Cemetery.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:00 – 11:00am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available and can be viewed by clicking here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required for both the viewing and funeral service. The funeral service will be limited to family only. We express our sincere appreciation for your understanding of this request.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.