Lucille (Lu) Leissring Elmore-Manos

Lucille (Leissring) Elmore-Manos, 83, passed away in her home with her daughters by her side on November 5, 2020.

Lu was born to Edward and Lucille Leissring on January 20, 1937. She attended Montpeiler High School and graduated in 1954.

She married Donald Lloyd Elmore (1933 – 1960) they had 4 children together. Lu was tenacious and strong willed and when she was widowed with 3 young children and 1 on the way she took care of her family. We moved to Pocatello and in 1965 she married Donald Manos and remained by his side until his death.

Lu lived, loved, learned, taught and created art all throughout her life. She immersed herself in everything artistic and found joy in creating paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and working with fibers. She published short stories and poetry and books about fiber arts and dying wool from plants. A true pioneer woman who found her home in the Marsh Valley area. Her hard work, faith and humor helped her conquer any challenge.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, her eldest daughter and her husband, Kathy Geary (Kevin), her only son Joseph Elmore, her son-in-law, Roy Hanson, her great grandson Justice Campbell, her sister, Darlene Wuthrich (Errol), brother Gary Leissring (Sandy) and her loyal furry friend Josie.

She is survived by her two daughters, Julia Campbell (Steven), Doni Hanson, her grandchildre; Jason, Ben, Dani, Chris, Matt, Cody, Michelle, J.D, Jennifer and their spouses, and her 17 great0-grandchildren. Brother Eddie Leissring (Peggy).

Lucille the lionhearted was lively, loveable, learned, luminary, luminous, Lu Manos.

An internment gathering will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:30pm for friends and family in the Montpelier Cemetery, Montpelier, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, go get your hands dirty; go out in nature, plant some flowers and make some art.

