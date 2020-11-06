Owens leads McAdams in tight race for U.S. House seat

Written by Lindsay Whitehurst - Associated Press
November 6, 2020
Burgess Owens, Republican candidate in Utah's 4th Congressional District, speaks with people during an Utah Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The hard-fought race for a congressional swing district in Utah remained too early to call on Thursday, with a about 2,300 votes separating the candidates and many left to count.

Former NFL player Burgess Owens, a Black conservative supporter of President Donald Trump, held the small lead as he tries to deny Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams’ bid for a second term.

McAdams is a moderate who won the seat by less than 700 voters in 2018, part of the blue wave that gave Democrats control of the U.S. House.

Owens is a frequent Fox News guest who has criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and attacked what he sees as socialism in the Democratic party.

Nearly $19 million has been poured into the race in a district where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly three to one.

The district was previously held by Mia Love, who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the House.

____

This story has been corrected to show Owens leads McAdams by nearly 2,300 votes, not a few hundred.

