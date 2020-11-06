June 26, 2020 – November 5, 2020 (age 86)

Richard D. Roberts, 86, passed away on November 5, 2020.

He was born on June 26, 1934 in Richfield, Utah to Walter and Norma Roberts.

Richard married the love of his life, Carol Horne in the Manti Temple on July 10, 1953. They are the parents of three children: David (Annette) Roberts, Cindy (Mont) Wright, Larry Roberts and Dan Weekly. They have 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Richard graduated from South Sevier High School and then graduated from BYU with a teaching degree. Richard taught grades 4 – 6 and dearly loved his students. He completed his Education Specialist degree at Utah State University. As an administrator in Cache County School District he served as principal at South Cache Jr. High, North Park, River Heights and Paradise Elementary. He was Assistant Principal at Mountain Crest and Sky View High Schools. Richard finished his career at the District Office as Administrator over high schools. Richard had an extraordinary talent to help students reach their potential as he showed them genuine love and concern. He treasured the many dear friendships he had with faculties and staff.

Richard is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served in many positions but especially loved serving as bishop in an USU singles ward. Richard and Carol served a LDS mission in Burma (Myanmar) as ambassadors of the Church. Richard organized an international school K-8th teaching students to speak English and he served as the principal.

Richard is a loyal Aggie fan. He served as Aggie Alumni president and was on the Board of Trustees. They enjoyed friendships made being members of the Alumni Association and supported many USU activities.

He was active in community service. He was instrumental in organizing the Hyrum Jaycees and served as their first president. He was active in community projects; his favorite being chairman of the Patriotic Program in Hyrum’s July 4th celebration.

We want to thank those who have helped care for him with special thanks to LaReen Allred. We want to thank Karmon, Christy, Stephanie and the staff at Terrace Grove as well as Hospice from Sunshine Terrace.

A viewing will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 North Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah from 11:00am – 12:30pm with funeral services following at 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.