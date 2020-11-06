Semi-truck crash creates mess and delays in Logan Canyon

LOGAN — A semi-truck crash in Logan Canyon is slowing traffic. The accident was reported early Friday morning at milepost 478, near Rick Springs.

According to Logan City police dispatch operators, no injuries were reported. No other vehicles were involved.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the truck’s trailer was reportedly severely damaged. It was carrying paper products, creating a large mess along the highway.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane while tow companies are being paged to the scene.

Brenchley said the canyon will be shut down for several hours to allow crews to remove the damaged semi. Motorists are advised to use Emigration Canyon as an alternate route.

The trailer was partially ripped open during the crash.

Brenchley said it appears the driver may have been travelling too fast down the canyon when the truck’s brakes began to fail. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

