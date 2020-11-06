February 7, 1941 – November 4, 2020 (age 79)

Sylvia Swainston Symons, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully November 4, 2020 at the Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living Center in Hyrum, Utah after having spent 45 years in Smithfield, Utah. She will be greatly missed.

Sylvia was born February 7, 1941 to Theron Lane and Ila Fern Swainston and grew up in Whitney, Idaho.

She married Dewaine Edward Symons on June 22, 1960 in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. During her life, she was devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, her family, and many friends and relatives. Her love of singing and sense of humor were enjoyed by many. She was talented at crafting, gardening, and cooking. She also enjoyed her work assisting the elderly with the Senior Companions organization.

She is survived by her husband (Dewaine), ten children (Edward, Brian, Kall, Ila, Tonya, Sam, Rose, Holly, Cindy, and Maria) and their families including 24 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her brother, Theron Lane Jr. She is preceded in death by one brother (Kall), two sisters (Genevie and Beth), and one grandson (Jeremy).

The funeral will take place at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan Utah, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00am. There will be a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Due to COVID-19, family only with a Zoom link available for friends or extended family. Bishop Crossley of the Smithfield 22nd Ward will conduct. To watch the funeral via Zoom click on the following link. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85793659940

If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.