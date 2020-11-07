Richmond woman killed in vehicle rollover near Cove

COVE — A 59-year-old Richmond woman died Friday night following a single-vehicle crash near Cove. Patricia Pitkin was driving southbound along US-91 when her vehicle drifted off the road and rolled.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt Cade Brenchley said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. The car appeared to have hit a culvert that caused it to launch into the air, rolling at least once, before coming to a rest on its wheels.

“Witnesses that saw the crash told troopers that it didn’t appear (Pitkin) was speeding,” explained Brenchley. “They got to her pretty quick. The driver’s side door was jammed shut. She wasn’t conscious or breathing and they began CPR.”

Paramedics and troopers arrived on the scene and continued lifesaving efforts unsuccessfully. They suspected that she was likely killed on impact.

Brenchley said Pitkin was wearing a seat belt. She didn’t appear to have any signs of trauma.

“We’re looking into a possible medical issue, or she may have fallen asleep because of the nature of the crash. She appears to have just slowly drifted to the left and off of the road, and then rolled after hitting the culvert and embankment.”

Pitkin was the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved. Her body was transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

Funeral services have not been announced.

