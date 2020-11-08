Utah’s weekend COVID-19 average tops 2,500 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Health Department’s weekend reports of COVID-19 infections averaged more than 2,500 new cases for Saturday and Sunday.

The daily total of new cases actually declined over the two-day period, from a high point of 2,956 infections on Saturday to only 2,386 on Sunday. As usual, state officials acknowledged that change is likely the result of decreased coronavirus testing over the weekend. Only 9,311 Utahns were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, compared to 12,680 on Saturday.

State officials also reported 10 new deaths during the two-day period, with none of them in the Bear River Health District. That brings the total death count in Utah since the start of the pandemic to 659.

Of those new fatalities, three were aged between 45 and 64, five between 65 to 84 and two were over 85. Seven of those victims were hospitalized at their time of death and three were residents of long-term care facilities.

Four of those fatalities were reported in Salt Lake County, two in Davis County, two in Utah County and one each in Juab and Tooele counties.

Health officials also report that 424 Utahns are now hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, bringing the total number of statewide hospitalization since the pandemic began to 6,084.

As of Sunday, Utah’s rolling seven-day average for new cases of the coronavirus was 2,290 per day and its percent of positive test results for the same period was 20.6 percent.

Here in the Bear River Health District, the number of new COVID-19 cases averaged 150 per day over the weekend. Of that number, 97 new cases were in Box Elder County, 203 were in Cache County and 1 was reported in Rich County.

The most recent Idaho data indicates there are 672,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, 421 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in Franklin County, 109 in Bear Lake County and 81 in Oneida County. There have been 683 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho.