Auditions announced for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Music Theatre West has announced that it will stage the off-beat musical comedy "Little Shop of Horrors" in the Ellen Eccles Theatre Mar. 5 to 13, 2021.

LOGAN – In a first sign of normalcy returning to the Cache Valley performing arts scene, Music Theatre West has announced that it will stage the Broadway hit “Little Shop of Horrors” in the spring.

The cult rock n’ roll musical is slated for Mar. 5-13 of 2021 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan, according to MTW managing director Celeste Baillio.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the initial phase of auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” will be conducted via video submissions rather than in-person performances.

“You are asked to video yourself singing one minute of a song in the style of the show,” Baillio explains. “Please make sure that we can see you at least from the waist up in your video submission. We also need to hear your voice clearly and you should tell us a story with your acting.”

Would-be performers are asked to upload their audition videos to Google Drive or another online platform, then send links to debbieditton@gmail.com and mariannesidwell@me.com

Applicants should also fill an audition form at https://form.jotform.com/202975651932159

Audition videos must be submitted by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

In-person callbacks for selected applicants will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Carousel Ballroom of the Bullen Center at 41 South Main Street.

“Everyone attending the callback session is asked to arrive wearing a face covering,” Baillio says. “A clear face shield will also provided to you to wear during the callback to enable us to see your face.”

In addition to those COVID-19 precautions during the audition process, the MTW creative team is also bowing to the current health crisis by planning to stage a small-cast musical rather than one of their traditional lavish main stage shows.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, “Little Shop of Horrors” premiered in 1982. Featuring a score that blends rock n’ roll, doo-wop and Motown music, the black comedy centers on a lovesick florist who unknowingly raises a monstrous man-eating plant.

The musical is loosely based on a 1960 low-budget film of the same name directed by schlock-master Roger Corman. In addition to inspiring the musical, Corman’s film is notable for a hilarious cameo appearance by a young Jack Nicholson.

The musical has only seven cast members who appear on stage, with another who voices the evil plant from the wings. Music Theater West will only accept audition videos from adult performers 18 years of age or older.

Questions about the audition process for “Little Shop of Horrors” can be directed to Debbie Ditton at 435-232-3054.