September 20, 1926 – November 5, 2020 (age 94)

Catherine Alene Whitworth Wright Olson, 94, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Beehive Homes Assisted Living Facility in Syracuse Utah.

She was born September 20, 1926 to John Milton and Emma Hughes Whitworth in Malad, Idaho. At the age of 2 she lost her mother and newborn baby brother Milton. Her father remarried and Catherine was raised and loved by Anna Shuldberg Whitworth and many other family members. She was joined by two sisters, Kliss and Joan, and four brothers, John, Roy, Dean and Don. Her younger years were spent in Bancroft, Pocatello and Malad, Idaho.

She married Edward Henry Wright in 1946 in Malad and together they had six children, five sons and one daughter. They made their homes in Layton and Kaysville, Utah. Her husband Edward died in 1972. Catherine married Arvid L. Olson in 1974, he passed away in 1997.

Catherine was a wonderful homemaker, she and Eddie raised their family with much love and taught them the value of hard work, to love one another and the importance of living the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved to cook and many have enjoyed wonderful meals that she prepared just for them.

She loved her family so much and when you were with her, she treated you as if you were the most important person in her life, wanting to know all about you and your family. She enjoyed reading and learning. She enjoyed her membership in a book club that she attended for several years. She also was a member of the Weinel Mill Chapter of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She cherished her friends and co-workers at Barnes Banking Company in Kaysville where she dedicated 19 years of service after Eddie passed away.

Catherine was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a number of calling, to include Relief Society President, Primary Presidency and visiting teacher. She loved attending the temple and was an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple for eleven years and faithfully served there while undergoing cancer treatments.

Catherine and Eddie’s posterity has grown to include 41 grandchildren, 131 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She loved her family and they loved her. She was truly a part of the great generation and has taught us much through her life’s challenges, to have faith, hope, to endure all and to be patriotic. So many wonderful moments of her life will become our treasured memories.

Mother was preceded in death by her two husbands, Edward and Arvid, her parents, baby brother Milton, sisters Kliss Sparks, Joan Archibald, brothers John William and Roy Whitworth, her daughter Cathy Lessey and grandsons baby Judd Michael, Curtis and Brad Wright.

She is survived by her five sons and their wives, Ronald (Danna); James (Nyla); David (Jamie) Ted (Karen) and Timothy (Kelly). Her son-in-law Richard (Lorna) Lessey and step-daughter, Becky (Lloyd) Vincent and her brothers, Dean and Don Whitworth.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we will only be holding a viewing Monday evening 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 North, Syracuse, Utah. Please wear a mask and observe all safety measures.

The graveside service will be a private family gathering on Tuesday at Kaysville Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her Husband Edward.

We thank all of those at the Beehive Home of Syracuse. Special thanks to granddaughters, Aimee Poe and Christy Brower, for their loving care. We appreciated so very much, Alice Bosworth from Suncrest Hospice and her exceptional kindness and dedication to mother, as she cared for her these past few months. A special thanks to the many friends she served with throughout the years, along with her Willow Brook Ward family.

