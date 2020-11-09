December 15, 1953 – November 5, 2020 (age 66)

Cheryl Kay Lawrence passed away peacefully on the morning of November 5, 2020.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Reid Lawrence and Dorothy Hunsaker. She is survived by her two children, Sandon and Julie, grandchildren Brooke, Reese, and Jack and her great-grandchild Jaydon Cheryl.

Cheryl was a graduate of Kearns High School where she participated and exemplified in dance, theatre and choir. She was a talented beauty and competed in numerous beauty pageants. She won the Miss Kearns pageant of 1971 and went on to compete in the Miss Utah pageant in which she won first runner up. In her competitions, she included a mesmerizing performance of fire baton twirling and dance. She was so gifted and loved to perform and entertain.

After graduating high school and marrying Steven Lynn Bowers she had her own dance school. She loved teaching children tap, jazz and ballet. She took great pride in her young students and enjoyed putting on dance recitals each year. She went on to teach for many years after, including at the renowned Butler’s Dance Academy.

Cheryl had a very big heart and loved her children and grandchildren dearly. They were truly the apples of her eye and she always loved to tell everyone about them. She was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever. Until we meet again Mom, may your soul rest in peace and may you fly with the angels. We love you eternally beautiful lady.

Funeral services will be held at The Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Viewing service at the Chapel from 11:00am – 12:00 noon. Graveside and Burial service 12:00 noon – 12:30pm.

