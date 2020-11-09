David Charles Jensen, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Lehi, Utah surrounded by family.

He was born September 5, 1933 in Preston, Idaho to David Charles Jensen, Sr. and Mildred Theresa Garvin Jensen.

He married Joyce James and to this union they were blessed with 4 children. They later divorced. He married GaeNell Olsen and together they added 2 more children to the family.

He graduated from Burley High School. He attended BYU and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. After school, he joined the United States Air Force where he worked as a Budget and Accounting officer. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he went to work for Thiokol. His assignments as Director of Telecommunications took him and the family from Brigham City to Pennsylvania, Chicago, Illinois, and then back to Brigham City where he resided for most of his retirement.

David was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many capacities including in Bishoprics and on the High Council. He loved serving as a Family History Consultant and spent many hours devoted to the Indexing Program. He was a member of the National Society of the Sons of Utah Pioneers and served as treasurer for the local branch. He was a member of the American Legion and volunteered with the VFW and Combined Veterans of Box Elder County Honor Guard where he honored many Veterans for their service at their funerals.

He enjoyed watching football and was an avid BYU football fan. He enjoyed technology, traveling and eating ice cream. His favorite past-time was spending time with his grandkids and his dog Tinker that he took everywhere.

David had a kind, quiet, and unassuming demeanor. When he spoke or gave advice it was something to pay attention to and consider. He was very logical, easy going and very organized.

He is survived by his children: Jerilynn Goepel (David), Shauna Hill (James), Michelle Ashby (Richard), Kristi George (Nathan); 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sister: Marilyn Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: GaeNell and sons: Daniel and Gavin.

The family would like to express appreciation to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice and Nurse Kim Koenig for the care given to David.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Preston Cemetery, Preston, Idaho where military honors will be accorded. Services are by invitation only.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.