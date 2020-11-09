Elizabeth “Beth” Leishman Glenn Nyman

June 30, 1927 – November 6, 2020 (age 93)

Beth was born June 30 1927 to Elmer Hendry Glenn and Guennie Bradshaw Leishman in Wellsville, Utah. She passed away peacefully at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah on November 6, 2020 and is now enjoying a joyous reunion with the love of her life Lloyd Nyman who she married in the Logan LDS Temple on June 10 1946.

When she was 6 years old her father was killed by lightning. After a few years her mother married Leland P. Maughan. Beth grew to love and respect him as a wonderful father and gained 4 step-brothers and one step-sister.

She is survived by her five children; Kent (Carol) Nyman and Gwen (Scott) Hansen both of Providence, Utah; Kevin (Rosie) Nyman of Millville, Utah; Tana (Joel) Downs of Smithfield, Utah; and Kyle (Susan) Nyman of Benson, Utah. Beth had too many grandkids and great grandkids to name and keep track of but she Loved every one of them with all her heart. She is survived by two step-brothers Paul and Gary Maughan.

She is pre-deceased by her brother Calvin Glenn; step-brothers Arol and Rex Maughan, step-sister Leah Radcliffe, and a great-granddaughter Hadley Rasmussen.

Beth attended school in Wellsville, Utah and graduated from South Cache High School where she played the clarinet in the marching band.

Beth always loved music and sunshine and would sing along with any song that had the word “sunshine” in it. She could sing every word of the song “You Are My Sunshine” right up until her last few days. She was definitely a “ray of sunshine” and example of warmth and kindness to everyone in her life.

Now that the Sun has seemed to set on one so very dear, please know a soul who lived so well remains forever near!

COVID Restrictions are in place, viewing and graveside service are for family attendance only.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Mortuary.