March 30, 1967 – November 02, 2020 (age 53)

Jon William Coburn, age 53, passed away at EIRMC (hospital) in Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, Idaho, on Monday, November 2, 2020.

He was born the youngest child of Ronald William Coburn and Beverly Lovisa John Coburn on March 30, 1967, in Logan, Cache County, Utah.

Lila Byington married Ron shortly after Jon’s birth and was a loving mother. Lila is the only mother he knew and Jon loved her dearly. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His greatest joy was his family. He always talked highly of his wife and kids and the things they were doing.

Jon grew up in Brigham City, Utah, where he attended Box Elder High School. He later enlisted in the Army. Jon’s dream was to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a mechanic. While in the Army, Jon worked as a mechanic. He served in the Army during Desert Storm. After his military service, Jon, continued his career as a mechanic working for Georges Tire, and then moved to Tremonton and worked at Archibald and Sons.

While living in Tremonton Jon met the love of his life, Brandie Brauer. They married on December 18, 1993, in Tremonton, Box Elder County, Utah. Jon and Brandie were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed with five children, two of which died in infancy. Their children are; Samantha, Devon, Anthony, Antonia, and Shawn. Jon and Brandie raised their children in St. Anthony and Rexburg, Idaho, where Jon worked as a mechanic at John Deere for over 13 years, and he earned his Master’s in Mechanic from John Deere.

He loved his career. Jon had to overcome adversity his whole life. As a child, Jon, had Perthes Disease, this is when you don’t get enough blood to your hip socket and the bone dies. To counteract this Jon had to wear braces on his legs to help the blood go to his hip. Later in life, while working on a job, Jon was electrocuted and fell 40 feet. It was miraculous that he survived with only scars to prove it, only later to deal with the effects of MS. Even with all his adversity Jon was optimistic.

Jon was very giving and generous, and would teach his skills willing all that he knew. Jon missed his calling in life, he always had a story to tell and most (some) of them were true. He could take the most mundane things that happened during the day and turn it into and adventure. He enjoyed the outdoors, where he would go hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. Most of his stories would come from the great outdoors, or his mischievous ways.

To show Jon’s character and sense of humor here are a few stories:

• Animals loved Jon, even from an early age. Once while in Nevada at an aunt and uncle’s home, the horse didn’t like anyone but Jon. He could walk under the horse and do whatever he wanted and the horse didn’t care. If anyone else got near the horse the horse let them know he wasn’t happy. Jon always had animals, at the time of his passing he had two Great Danes.

• Jon loved to hunt. On one trip he and a friend were sitting on a ridge and spotted a cooler through the scope. They wondered what was inside and Jon said “let’s go find out,” so they walked across the hill to the other side. On their way they saw a guy with his kids hunting grouse. They chatted with them and then proceeded to where they saw the cooler. The food looked really good, so they ate the lunch, but left the snacks. On the way back to the other side of the ridge, they saw the same people, and decided they just ate their lunch, and had a good chuckle.

• The first time a coworker ever did a split rim on a semi-truck, Jon decided to give him a little scare. When he was to the critical point of removing the rim, all of a sudden it went pop, pop, pop. Jon lit a few fire-crackers. His co-worker jumped out of his skin and Jon laughed about it for days.

• While working on a vehicle, Jon’s long hair was dangling/bouncing on the belt. A co-worker mentioned to him, “hey Jon look at your hair.” If his hair would have got caught, Jon would have been in trouble. The next day Jon came to work he had short hair. Jon had a full life, and made the best of every circumstance.

He will be missed. Jon is survived by his wife, Brandie; children, Devon Coburn, Antonia (Ryan) Callais, and Shawn Coburn; his mother, Lila Coburn; Siblings, Jullie Jones and Dan (Pam) Coburn. Jon was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Lovisa John Coburn, and his father, Ronald William Coburn; daughter, Samantha Coburn, and son, Anthony Coburn.

Funeral services were held on Friday, November 6, 2020. To view the funeral please click here.

