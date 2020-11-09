Judith Marion Kraus

June 17, 1930 – November 5, 2020 (age 90)

Judy Marion Kraus passed away on the 5th of November 2020 at Autumn Care in Hyde Park, Utah.

Mom was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on the 17th of June 1930 to the parents of Ida Rosa and William F. Leskow. She was the oldest of two sisters and one brother. Mom’s parents had migrated from Germany so only German was spoken in the home. When mom started school she only knew German. She learned English in school and then would teach her parents English when she arrived home.

When World War II broke out her parents decided that they wanted to move closer to the church. They arrived in Cache Valley and purchased some land where the family farmed. Mom learned to milk the cows, feed the chickens, catch the horses and harness them for her father along with other chores.

Mom attended Logan City Schools and graduated from Logan High School. While in high school she cleaned homes for 10 cents to 25 cents an hour. In high school she met her future husband Ralph Vernon Kraus. She graduated on a Friday and they were married the next day. The marriage was later sealed in the Logan temple.

Mom was taught to work hard and taught her children to work hard but also have fun. Mom would bottle 15 bushels of tomatoes, 10 bushels of peaches and 100 pints of jam for her family yearly. Mom held various jobs in Cache Valley. She worked at Albertson’s, The Shoe Clinic and her last job was working at Tri Miller along with her husband.

After retirement mom and dad bought a trailer where they enjoyed campfires and fishing. In the winter they would reside in Arizona where they made many friends and spent many nights playing cards and eating.

Mom is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Vernon Kraus, her parents, two sisters Dora (Reynold) Petersen and Elizabeth (James) Graham and her brother William Leskow, a daughter Nancy (Charles) Woodward, a son Glen (Julie) Kraus and a son-in-law Val (Peggy) Christensen.

Judy is survived by her children; Robert (Marsha) Kraus of River Heights, Utah; Peggy (Dave) Fisher of Logan, Utah; Sue Ann (Charles) Jones of St. George, Utah; Douglas (Nancy) Kraus of Trabuco Canyon, California and Joyce (James) Godby of Grapevine, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the White Pine Funeral Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 12:00 – 12:45pm. Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the wonderful care they rendered their mother at Autumn Care.

Because of COVID-19 the funeral will be available to view through Zoom by clicking on the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/94128791202?pwd=SWMrUHpOZnBnVkMxYlJuNWNxWnVVQT09 Passcode is 311179

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.