August 16, 1961 – November 3, 2020 (age 59)

Kelly Lee Roberts-Blumberg, our dear mother, sister, grandma, aunt, friend and teacher passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 following an extended illness.

Kelly was born to R.W. Roberts and June Louise Griffiths Roberts on August 16, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She arrived amid much anticipation and joy, and Kelly certainly did her part to enhance that joy and fun through the years. She grew up in the shadow of the Wasatch Mountains in Canyon Rim. The family moved to the Cottonwood Heights area when she was eleven. One of Kelly’s great joys was the Recreational Center Pool where she spent countless hours in the water. She also enjoyed snow skiing , softball and motorcycles.

After graduating from Brighton High School, she entered Utah State University in Logan, Utah. The Cache Valley won her heart and she would stay in the Logan area for the rest of her life. It was there she studied Special Education and started her teaching career and where she met Rick Wandmaker. They were engaged to be married when Rick was suddenly taken ill and passed away.

She began her career as a Special Education teacher in Preston, Idaho and that initial job became a lifelong joy and passion for her. Her students learned to share Kelly’s adventurous spirit, and they excelled in behavior and thrived under her guidance. She arranged for her students to participate in various outings including swimming, skiing, Disneyland, Lagoon, camping and a multitude of work-study programs. Her love for her students was extraordinary. She advocated strongly for all young people with special needs, and she was blessed to have a career that she truly loved!

Kelly met Bruce Blumberg in Cache Valley and they were married in 1991 in the US Virgin Islands. Starting early in their marriage, they traveled to Europe and spent countless hours seeing every castle, outdoor café and tourist attraction possible. Their home was blessed with two remarkable and talented daughters, Kelsey Shay and Karly Kaj. Their family always included animals who also thrived under Kelly’s training skills.

Kelly continued her love of travel and made sure her daughters saw the world. They cruised through the Panama Canal, strolled the backroads of Dubrovnik, Croatia, met most of the sea turtles and stingrays in the Caribbean and visited the vast majority of states in the USA. She also planned a trip with her two sisters where they visited the New England area. Kelly was so anxious to “see it all”, that they put over 3,000 miles on a rental car in less than two weeks!

In addition to travel, Kelly loved nothing more than the wildest rides at any theme park. The faster, wetter and scarier the ride…all the better. When her hair was flying and she was moving fast, her smile was contagious.

One of her final joys was the birth of her adorable grandson, Cameron James. She was so proud of this cute boy with blonde curls, dimples and a fantastic disposition.

Kelly took a serious fall in January 2020 from which she never fully recovered. She never forgot her beloved Cache Valley, was a true Aggie, a devoted mother and an outstanding teacher. Her legacy is brimming with people whose lives were blessed by the special love, care and education she shared.

Kelly is survived by her daughters Kelsey Blumberg and Karly Blumberg; grandson, Cameron; her sisters, Marti Denton and Deanne (Jack) Claiborne; many nieces and nephews; and 33 years of students.

Kelly taught us much about living life to its fullest. Her adventures will live on in our hearts until we meet again.

Internment in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Kelly would be pleased to have donations made to Common Ground.