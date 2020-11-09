Kick time announced for Utah State home game on Thanksgiving Day

Aggie players stand on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Pool Photo via AP)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s Mountain West home game against New Mexico on Thursday, Nov. 26, will kick at 5 p.m., it was announced Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/HD 691, DirecTV Ch. 219, DISH Ch. 150).

The Aggies and Lobos will be facing each other for the 27thtime when the two teams square off on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The all-time series is tied at 13-13, but the Aggies have won the last three contests, including a 38-25 victory in Albuquerque last season.

Utah State (0-3, 0-3 MW) continues its season this week with a home game against Fresno State (2-1, 2-1 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 2 (Xfinity Ch. 264/HD 722, DirecTV Ch. 618, DISH Ch. 149).

