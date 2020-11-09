Logan City to observe Small Business Saturday

LOGAN – Logan Mayor Holly Daines has proclaimed Nov. 28 to be Small Business Saturday in Logan.

In a proclamation issued Nov. 3, Daines urged all Logan residents to support local small businesses and merchants on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The mayor said that the observance is a way for the city to celebrate and support “local small businesses and the contributions they make to our economy and community.”

Small Business Saturday has been observed nationwide since 2010, falling into the strategic shopping gap between the retail madness of Black Friday and the online purchasing surge on Cyber Monday.

There were 30.7 million small businesses in America in 2019, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those enterprises represent 99.7 percent of U.S. employers and were responsible for nearly 65 percent of all new jobs created from 2000 to 2018.

Small shops and stores with 50 or fewer employees make up 98 percent of all U.S. retailers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They contribute to their communities by employing nearly 40 percent of all retail workers and reinvesting more of their profits into local economies than big-box chain stores.

But small businesses were heavily impacted by government restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. Early data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that nearly 3.3 small businesses closed their doors during the first two months of the ongoing pandemic.

Daines’ proclamation of Small Business Saturday states that 62 percent of American small business owners say they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of 2020 to stay in business. To achieve that goal, they need their regular customers to return and begin making purchases again.

The mayor noted that three-quarters of U.S. consumers are supportive of “shopping small” at local, independently-owned businesses by “making purchases that have a positive social, economic and environmental impact” on their communities.

Daines also urged Logan residents “to shop or eat at small, independently owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.”