Men charged with armed robbery outside Logan fast food restaurant refused bail

Left to right: Booking photos for Matthew K. Archuleta and Luis A. Maldanado (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The two men suspected in an armed robbery outside a Logan fast food restaurant last month have been refused bail. Luis A. Maldanado and Matthew K. Archuleta were booked Oct. 29 into the Cache County Jail.

Maldanado, a 30-year-old Logan man, and Archuleta, a 27-year-old Logan man, both participated in virtual hearings in 1st District Court Monday, appearing by web conference from jail. Both have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; multiple counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and several misdemeanors.

Police officers were called to the north Burger King, near 1030 N. Main, on Oct. 13. Multiple witnesses reported three individuals had placed an order in the drive-through lane. As they were waiting for their food, one of the men, suspected to be Archuleta, walked into the restaurant and began arguing with the employees about the delay.

The man returned to his vehicle to continue waiting and proceeded to start arguing with another group, in a neighboring car. As the confrontation continued, Archuleta and Maldanado allegedly brandished a shotgun and handgun, robbing the occupants of the other vehicle.

The suspects never fired either weapon. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away.

During Monday’s court appearances, Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard said the suspects were also believed to have threatened the occupants of another vehicle shortly after the robbery. The alleged victims were driving on Main St. when Archuleta and Maldanado allegedly drove alongside and pointed a rifle at them.

Prosecutors in both detention hearings asked separate judges to hold the suspects in jail without bail. They argued they were substantial dangers to the community.

Public defender Mike McGinnis claimed Archuleta was falsely accused. He claimed his client was inside the restaurant when the robbery took place.

Officers claim the third suspect was a juvenile. He has been transferred to the Cache Valley Youth Center.

Both men were ordered to remain in jail. Archuleta will appear again in court Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing. Maldanado will appear again Nov. 30. Either could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com