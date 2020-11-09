Rochelle Halling of Brigham City, 58, passed away November 5, 2020 at Harrison Pointe Nursing Home in Ogden, Utah from complications of COVID-19 and extended health issues.

Rochelle was born at the old Cooley Memorial Hospital in Brigham City, Utah, to Lars Jay and Elsa Mae Hansen Halling. She was the third of their five children. She was raised and attended schools in Brigham City, participating in various activities, including playing the cello (which she loved). She also attended Ricks College.

At an early age, she worked at various jobs alongside her mother, later as a Marketing Secretary/Office manager for 25+ years. She was always analytical and proficient at whatever she did. Her employment allowed her to live in Brigham City, Utah, Jacksonville, Florida and West Valley City, Utah.

She never married but embraced the role of Aunt and Sister/Sister-in-law. She was endowed in the LDS Atlanta Georgia Temple in 1987. She was thrilled about having an LDS Temple in Brigham City. Rochelle loved the LDS Gospel and was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. She had the opportunity to serve in many different callings, even while at the LDS Nursing Home Branch. No matter where or in what calling she served, she loved every moment. She enjoyed new places and people; she always loved the adventure. She also loved her family and friends, reading, driving, even long distances when she could and computers, which allowed her to do many things, even during her illness. She was a delightful person, as you got to know her. She was instrumental in doing genealogy for many of the residents at Pioneer Nursing Home as well as for family and ancestors of her brother-in-law, Don DeMarco. She radiated the light of Christ. She loved creating poetry.

Rochelle is survived by her sister, Shauna Halling (Don) DeMarco of Brigham City, Utah and nephews, Dean Crosthwait, JD (Charlyne) Crosthwait and Michael DeMarco, great-nieces, Lilli and Sahara and various Halling and Hansen relatives and close friend Pana Boxx. Rochelle was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Darin Lars and David Lars, her sister – Leona Jalene Halling Crosthwait and a nephew Matthew Jay DeMarco.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Pioneer Care Center Nursing home (especially the many CNA’s) for their kindness, loving care and compassion shown toward Rochelle during the last years of her life there. The family also extends a special thank you to the staff at Harrison Pointe HealthCare and Rehabilitation for their loving care of Rochelle when she came down with COVID-19.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East Brigham City, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 10:45am. Interment will follow in the Mantua Cemetery.

