Salt Lake man convicted of traveling to Logan to have sex with teenage boy arrested again

Booking photo for Grant F. Johnson, (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Heber City man convicted of enticing a Logan teenage boy is now facing new charges of possessing child pornography. Grant F. Johnson was originally arrested in Oct. 2019.

Johnson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the Utah State Prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor over the internet, a second-degree felony; and a second charge of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony. He was later sentenced to 142 days in jail and 36 months probation.

According to court records, Johnson was charged in October in Wasatch County’s Fourth District with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

An arrest report alleged, Johnson reportedly stayed at a home with young children after being released from jail on bail. When he was arrested, police reported finding over “100 pictures of prepubescent male child pornography.”

Johnson was arrested in Oct. 2019 after the teenage victim disclosed to his parents that he and Johnson were having a sexual relationship. The two also had exchanged pornographic photos of each other through a social media app.

The teenage boy told deputies that he would ride his motorcycle to a remote location in the county and meet up with Johnson. The two would vape, using THC laced cartridges, and get high. They would then climb into the backseat of the defendant’s vehicle and engage in sexual activity.

Court records show, in 2016 Johnson was convicted of having sex with the same teenage boy. Earlier in 2019, he also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Johnson is being held in prison for violating his parole. He is scheduled to appear again in 4th District Court Dec. 2.

