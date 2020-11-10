American Mothers of Utah conference coming to Youtube

An event that many, no doubt, wondered if it would be held is a popular annual event. This year the 31st annual Family Conference sponsored by American Mothers of Utah has the theme “Just Hold On” which seems appropriate in this year of the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of COVID-19 the conference will be held virtually.

One of the organizers and promoters of the conference, Diane Weese, was on KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday and said the conference will be available on Youtube.

“We’re excited about this conference, we’re glad that it’s not being cancelled. Many things in our lives have been cancelled lately. But this is one thing and I think the timing’s perfect, people are in their homes. It’s a good time to just go to Youtube to link in and to be able to be a part of this conference. Since it is (virtual), it has been recorded already,” Weese said.

It will be held this Thursday evening at 730p.m. and will feature Jace and Jennifer Jergensen, who recently lived in Cache Valley but have now settled in the Salt Lake area. They are the parents of six children and eight grandchildren and will speak on the topic “How Do We Hold On?” The evening will also feature father & daughter singing sensation Mat and Savanna Shaw.

Weese said that if you miss the Thursday evening show, you can still watch it for several months on Youtube. You can learn more about the organization at American Mothers.org