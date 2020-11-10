Deputies find missing Idaho mother and two children

Photo of Mandy Guvenich and her two sons (left to right: Konner and Tristan Wright).

FRANKLIN, Idaho — The search for a missing Idaho mother and her two young sons has been called off after the three were found safe in California. Mandy Guvench, a 35-year-old woman, and her children, 7-year-old Tristan Wright and 1-year-old Konner Wright, were last seen in Weston, Idaho.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon that the three individuals were successfully located. The update came a day after a missing person’s report had been filed, asking for the public’s help to find the mother and two boys.

Deputies had suspected Guvench and her two sons were heading south in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Idaho plates reading 1F67643. They claimed she was suffering from some mental health issues and the children may have been at risk, due to colder temperatures, lack of money and resources.

