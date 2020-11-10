Deputies searching for endangered missing woman and two children

Photo of Mandy Guvenich and her two sons (left to right: Konner and Tristan Wright). The three were last seen in Weston, Idaho.

FRANKLIN, Idaho — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating an Idaho mother and her two young sons. Mandy Guvench, a 35-year-old woman, and her children, 7-year-old Tristan Wright and 1-year-old Konner Wright, were last seen in Weston, Idaho.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person’s report Monday afternoon. Deputies report Guvench is suffering from some mental health issues. The children may be at risk with the colder temperatures, lack of money and resources.

Guvench is approximately 5’3″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She is white and has red hair, blue eyes and a red birthmark on her forearm.

Tristan stands about 4’6″ and weighs around 48 pounds. He is white and has brown eyes, blonde hair and a light red birthmark between his eyebrows.

Konnor is white and has blue eyes and red hair.

The three are believed to be heading South in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Idaho plates reading 1F67643.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 208-852-1234 option 2.

will@cvradio.com