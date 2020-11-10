Eugene LaMar Colton was born on August 1, 1930 to Ethel Larson and Roscoe Colton. On November 7, 2020 he passed peacefully in his sleep after 90 fulfilling years, 69 of which he spent with his sweetheart Rosalie Wade Colton.

Gene and Rosalie married on February 28, 1951 in the Logan, Utah LDS temple and later welcomed 7 children: Mike (Christee) Colton, Linda (Steve) Arbuckle, David (Celeste) Colton, Mark (Sandra) Colton, Kathleen (David) Cordon, Matthew “Lon” (Benita) Colton and Karen Colton Pehrson. All of whom are survived in his passing. He was very blessed to have 28 living grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 4 great- great-grandchildren; all of whom adored his stories of farm life in his childhood and wonderful sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and 4 grandchildren who are anxiously awaiting his arrival on the other side.

He was born and raised in Malad, Idaho where he attended Malad High School and at seventeen years of age started School at Brigham Young University. He later went on to join the Navy. After his battle with Polio he received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Army through the ROTC and received a degree in Automotive Engineering from Utah State University.

He worked for fourteen years at Boing in Seattle. He then returned to Malad to buy his parents farm and operated the Star Theater for many years. He eventually ended up in Pocatello, where he retired from INEL. At the age of 82 he and his wife returned to Malad to be near children and loved ones.

He has survived the Polio virus and two major heart attacks. They may have temporarily slowed him down but never stopped him from pursuing his hobbies and interests which included crafting model airplanes, collecting stamps and coins, painting, creating and caring for the most amazing of gardens, and collecting all of his favorite movies.

He was affectionately referred to as “the candy grandpa” at church for always having pockets full of hard candy and a handshake for the youth.

Gene enjoyed sharing his years of experience and wisdom with anyone who would listen, and had an infectious smile and sense of humor that made him friends from all walks of life. He had an innate ability to make casual conversation with strangers everywhere he went and always seemed to put a smile on the faces of those he crossed paths with.

While we are saddened in his passing, and this world will forever be a bit dimmer without his shining light in it, heaven gained an amazing angel! God be with you til we meet again!

Private family services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00am in the Horsley Funeral Home with a family gathering for one hour prior. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed.

