Paradise man arrested for allegedly raping teenage girl during summer camping trip

Booking photo for Brendan J. Snider (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 18-year-old Paradise man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl during a camping trip last summer. Brendan J. Snider was booked Monday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, the rape was reported to law enforcement in October. A juvenile male reported that a friend of his, a juvenile female, had been raped in August.

Detectives interviewed the alleged victim. She described how she had been camping with friends, including Snider, in Left Hand Fork Canyon. The group had been drinking earlier in the evening.

The girl said later that night she had gotten up to go to the bathroom and Snider had followed her. As she walked away from her tent, he pushed her up against a tree and raped her, while she resisted and told him “no” repeatedly.

Detectives questioned Snider Monday. He admitted that he had been camping with the alleged victim and other people in August. He also acknowledged to drinking and becoming intoxicated on the night in question.

Snider admitted to having sex with the girl, but denied raping her. He claimed that it was consensual.

Jail records show, Snider was booked on one count of rape, a first-degree felony. He is temporarily being held without bail and will likely be arraigned on formal charges Thursday in 1st District Court.

