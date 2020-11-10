December 1, 1960 – November 6, 2020 (age 59)

On Friday November 6, 2020, Patricia “Trish” Elaine (Nilson) Pitkin, 59, passed away in an automobile accident.

She was born on December 1, 1960 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Frank and Nancy Nilson.

She married the love of her life, Roger Allen Pitkin in 1989, they made their home in Richmond, Utah.

Trish enjoyed going for long rides with Roger, being with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening and crafts. She had a big heart and tried to take care of everyone who needed a helping hand. She loved all of her animals, they were her babies.

“We love you Trish, you will be missed.” A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Trish is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Nilson, brother Curtis Nilson and brother-in-law Paul Marriott.

She is survived by her husband Roger, father Frank Nilson, and siblings Barbara Nilson, Susan (Troy) Wheeler, Sherry Marriott and Randy Nilson, step-daughters Geina (Paul) Everston, Lyndsi (Craig) Crowell, Ambre (Scott) Pack and many nieces, nephews, and 12 grandchildren.

A Viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 South Main Street, Smithfield, Utah at 10:30 – 11:30am on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A graveside service will immediately follow beginning at 12:00 noon at the Smithfield City Cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.