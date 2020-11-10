Tree lighting celebration is canceled but everyone is invited to enjoy Christmas in downtown Logan

Aundi Sharp a decorator at Anderson's Seed and Garden Store adjust ornaments on a Christmas tree Monday afternoon. Some of the downtown businesses are getting their stores ready for the holidays.

LOGAN – Last year thousands of people came to see Santa Clause riding into Logan City’s Center Street plaza riding on an antique horse-drawn fire engine for the Center Street Arch opening and tree lighting ceremony.

It’s amazing how much things change in a year. With the rising number of coronavirus cases and Governor Gary Herbert’s mandate to prevent the spread of the disease, he asked that there be no large gatherings. That puts a damper on any large celebrations for the holidays.

This year, due to COVID-19, there will be no downtown lighting celebration on Nov. 27, but the Downtown Alliance is still trying to draw people downtown. They are doing what the can to get people to frequent Main Street shops and surrounding establishments to purchase gifts and dine out.

Gary Saxton, the director for the Downtown Alliance, said the American Festival Chorus will be putting on a virtual concert on Center Street and downtown businesses are still planning to have the Gingerbread House contest. He is expecting the same number of businesses to participate this year.

“The deadline for gingerbread house applications is Nov. 15 for businesses to sign up,” he said.

Logan Mayor Holly Daines confirmed they canceled the downtown activity, but she said there will be another way people can celebrate the holidays.

“We have a fun alternative way to celebrate our traditional holiday season,” she said. “I think people will really enjoy it.”

Daines said the City of Logan is going to help sponsor the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra virtual concert “Christmas from Home” which will be videoed on Logan’s Historic Center Street and be shared as a free gift to everyone online.

The Christmas concert will also feature the Westminster Bell Choir, Utah State University Women’s Chorus and other special guests.

The broadcast will be held December 17, 18 & 19 at 7:30 pm. People will be able to view the concert at americanfestivalchorus.org.

As always, Center Street will be the hotspot for holiday decorations with lighted Christmas trees, garland, lights and candy windows, and the city encourages residents and their families to stroll and enjoy the ambiance over the holidays without huge crowds.

Daines said the Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony will return next year, assuming crowds can safely gather again.

The Logan Tabernacle Christmas concert and lecture series has also been canceled this year.

Bluebird Candy Shoppe, located at 75 West Center, is planning on having their traditional giant candy ornaments hanging in their windows this year.

“We are going to have the large ornaments made out of candy again this year,” said Bluebird Candy team member Wendy Smith. “I think they are doing a Nutcracker theme, but we let the people who create them decide what their ornaments will look like.”

She said the ornaments continue to be a popular Center Street attraction during the holiday season.

Downtown businesses and Logan City officials would like everyone to take advantage of the local hospitality for the holiday season.