Utah State football to host Fresno State without fans

Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) catches a touchdown as time expires in the 2nd quarter against San Diego State on Oct. 31, 2020. Photo by Tyler Knowles

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed inside Maverik Stadium for the Aggies’ Mountain West home game against Fresno State this Saturday, Nov. 14.

This decision is based off recommendations and safety guidelines from university, local and state officials due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and unsustainable case rates in Utah. As of now, these restrictions only apply to this weekend’s football game.

Utah State did have 5,116 fans for its home opener against San Diego State on Oct. 31.

Saturday’s game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 2 (Xfinity Ch. 264/HD722, DirecTV Ch. 618, DISH Ch. 149) and is scheduled to kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

Fans who purchased a single game ticket will receive an automatic refund. The Utah State Ticket Office anticipates processing refunds starting on Wednesday. Suite, Loge, and Club area ticket holders will receive a call from a USU representative to discuss your options. If you have any questions about the refunding process, please contact the USU Ticket Office at 1-888-USTATE-1.

Fans can still get involved with Saturday’s game by participating in our Virtual Sellout. Starting at $5 per ticket, fans will receive commemorative merchandise, in-game recognition, and entry to win various prizes. For more information, please visit https://www.usu.edu/advancement/virtualsellout/.