Utah State men’s basketball to participate in Mountain West virtual media days

Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) shoots a free throw during the first half against the San Diego State Aztec Warriors in the Mountain West Championship game in Las Vegas, NV, on March 16. The Aggies won against the Aztecs, 64-57, and will be an automatic berth in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball will participate in the Mountain West Virtual Media Day this week, as USU head coach Craig Smith and junior forward Justin Bean will field questions from the media in preparation for the 2020-21 season. The event will stretch over two days, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. to 2:55 p.m., and picking up again on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Utah State is slated for 9:35 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Mountain West Virtual Media day will be streamed live both days on the MW Facebook and Twitter accounts. The league offices will also release the preseason poll and preseason awards on Wednesday morning.

USU returns seven letterwinners from a season ago, including three starters in Bean, junior center Neemias Queta and junior wing Brock Miller. Both Queta and Bean were named to the MW All-Defensive Team during the 2019-20 campaign and will combine to form one of the most formidable front courts in the Mountain West. Bean, a third-team all-MW selection last season, is the only player in the MW that is returning that averaged a double-double last year, turning in 11.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Queta, the 2019 MW Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, returns completely healthy after an injury slowed his 2019-20 campaign. Despite missing 12 games, Queta averaged 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and led the Aggies and the MW with 1.7 blocks per game en route to earning second-team all-Mountain West and Mountain West all-tournament team honors.

As a team, Utah State enters the 2020-21 season looking to become just the third team in Mountain West history to win three-straight conference tournament championships, having won back-to-back tournament championships each of the past two seasons.

2020 MW Men’s Basketball Virtual Media Day Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 11

11:30 a.m. – Noon MT Colorado State

12:05 – 12:35 p.m. MT Boise State

12:40 – 1:10 p.m. MT Air Force

1:15 – 1:45 p.m. MT Fresno State

1:50 – 2:20 p.m. MT Nevada

2:25 – 2:55 p.m. MT UNLV

Thursday, Nov. 12

9 – 9:30 a.m. MT Wyoming

9:35 – 10:05 a.m. MT Utah State

10:10 – 10:40 a.m. MT New Mexico

10:45 – 11:15 a.m. MT San Diego State

11:20 – 11:50 a.m. MT San José State