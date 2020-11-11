Our loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Janice Roche Chournos, passed away peacefully into the arms of her sweetheart Sam, on November 8, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born January 8, 1934 to Everard and Alice Roche in Thatcher Utah. She grew up in a loving home with 14 siblings.

She married the love of her life, Samuel Chournos on March 31, 1950. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on July 23, 1958. They shared a love of sheep ranching and spending time together in the mountains of Monte Cristo, Utah and Star Valley, Wyoming.

Janice was a member of the Utah Wool Growers Association and served as the ladies’ auxiliary president. She and Sam were always involved in the Box Elder County Fair activities. They were honored as Grand Marshalls in 2011.

Janice was an active member of the LDS church serving in many callings which included; Primary President, Relief Society President, Stake Relief Society President, Young Women’s President, and was a dedicated visiting teacher. She organized and directed many ward parties and dinners. She was very involved in humanitarian projects. Janice and Sam served a mission to New Zealand from 2001-2003

Janice’s life was filled with the gift of love and charity. She had the unique ability to be strong willed yet kind hearted. She had profound love for everyone she came into contact with. She was always serving others, and considered it her most beloved personal calling. Whether she was cooking lamb to feed the masses or making pies and candy to deliver during the holidays, she did it with perfection and a loving heart. She liked feeding those who were hungry and hiring someone in need with a talent she could magnify. She loved teaching others her talents, especially her grandchildren. Many fun days were spent around her kitchen rolling cookies and canning anything that would fit into a bottle. She was a mother to many and her heart and home were always open. Her life of giving allowed her to make friendships that will extend beyond this lifetime. She leaves a legacy of love that will last forever.

Janice lived her testimony at all times and had a commitment to the Lord. She led those around her through her Christlike example. Her family is blessed because of her testimony.

Janice is survived by her six children: Steven Chournos (Chris), Daniel Chournos (Debra), Paulette Wise (Kelly), Michael Chournos (Dorothy), Bart Chournos (Peggy), Sami Chadaz (Marc), 29 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren, and sisters; Mickey Newman, Connie Fridal, and Vickie Archibald.

The family would like to thank her HealthCare workers Wendy and Irene, and Hospice nurse Gatlin, for their hours of tender care of mom in her final hours of life.

Janice’s Funeral services will be limited to Monday November 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Because of COVID-19 restrictions It will be held for family members only at the Rudd Funeral Home in Tremonton, Utah. The funeral service will be live streamed on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon and may be viewed by clicking here.

Because of Janice’s giving nature, the family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be sent in her name to the Tremonton Food Pantry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.