Phyllis (Bright) Kimbal was born in a log cabin in Winder, Idaho, known locally as Poverty Flat, north of Preston, Idaho to Charles Leland and Sarah (Kendall) Bright.

She learned early the principles that would guide her through life’s challenges. These principles were hard work, honesty, respect for others, humility, and dedication to family, friends, church, community, and nation.

She was known as “Bright Light” by her classmates and one of “Jack Bright’s Boys” in a farm family of all girls at that time. She made friends easily and was gracious to all she met. She was a straight A student, strove for excellence throughout her life, and was a committed member of the LDS Church.

Phyllis had many accomplishments. She raised her family and guided them through many opportunities and life’s challenges. She worked as a Civil Service examiner, legal secretary, and a resource specialist for the Forest Service for four different national forests.

Next to raising her family, her greatest joys came from her involvement in school activities at Preston High School where she was the Pep Club president and later was active as a member of the Bountiful Chapter of World Champion Sweet Adelines Chorus of Bountiful, Utah.

Phyllis married Jimmie Kimbal in the Logan Temple in 1953. They lived in many places throughout their 67 years of marriage. They resided in Ogden, Utah; Logan, Utah; St. George, Utah; Bountiful, Utah; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Petersburg, Alaska; Corvallis, Oregon and 32 years in Bear Lake, Idaho.

She will be lovingly remembered by Jimmie (Jim), her husband, of sixty-seven years, Jim Kimbal (son), Mitchell (son) and Gloria Kimbal, Kris (daughter) and Chris Hillburn, Jack Kimbal (son), John (brother) and Cheryl Bright, Verla Harris (sister), grandchildren Sara McCandles, Miles Kimbal, Colin Hillburn, Carly Hillburn, Kelly Hillburn, and five great-grandchildren.

Phyllis is preceded in death by Jack and Sarah Bright (parents), Imogene Davis (sister), Arlene Larsen (sister).

Family prayer at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho for immediate family only.

Dedication of the grave at the Fish Haven Cemetery in Fish Haven, Idaho.

Flowers gratefully declined.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.