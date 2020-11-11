September 7, 1939 – November 10, 2020 (age 81)

Ruth Brown Bradshaw danced her way into Heaven on November 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 7, 1939 in Ogden, Utah to Soren Elton Brown and Bernice (Morgan) Brown. She attended Ogden High School. Ruth was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to her eternal sweetheart Lamar Bradshaw on August 8, 1958. They were married for 62 years.

Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was loved by everyone, leaving an imprint on our hearts. She loved and lived the gospel of Jesus Christ magnifying all her callings. She and LaMar served in the Philippines Olongapo Mission 1999-2001. Ruth also served as a Temple Ordinance worker for the Ogden Temple.

Ruth enjoyed traveling with square dance friends, camping with family, reading, family gatherings and working at SandRidge Jr. High.

Her Family was her greatest joy.

Ruth is survived by her eternal companion LaMar Bradshaw and her five daughters: JoAnn Corbett (Ron), Brunswick, Georgia; Christine Suiter (Jay), Pleasant View, Utah; Linda Roylance (Jeff), Roy, Utah; Kathleen Norman (Blake), Corinne, Utah; Sheri Gibby (Dare), Columbus, Indiana. 17 Grandchildren and 42 great- grandchildren.

We want to give a special thanks to Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care to our Ruthie.

A family graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Roy City Cemetery.

Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the ‘Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park’ Facebook page, or by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page starting at 11:00am.

