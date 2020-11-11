San Diego State voted to win 2020-21 Mountain West men’s basketball regular-season title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State has been predicted to claim the 2020-21 Mountain West regular-season title as voted by the Conference media and announced Wednesday morning ahead of the league’s men’s basketball virtual media days. The Aztecs captured the 2019-20 MW regular-season title with a 17-1 league mark.

Coming off a historic season in 2019-20, San Diego State received 14 first-place votes, earning 211 points. SDSU returns three starters, including 2019-20 All-MW first team selection Matt Mitchell, and a total of eight letterwinners from last year’s roster that finished with a 30-2 mark.

Boise State was picked second in the preseason poll with 188 points and four first-place votes, while Utah State, the 2020 Mountain West tournament champion, was selected third with 177 points and the remaining two first-place votes.

UNLV was chosen to finish fourth with 160 points, Colorado State in fifth with 141 points, Nevada in sixth with 114 points, New Mexico in seventh with 106 points, Fresno State in eighth with 93 points, Wyoming in ninth with 59 points, Air Force in 10th with 39 points and San José State in 11th with 32 points.

2020-21 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points