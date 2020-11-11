Sardine Canyon reopens after snow storm closure

UDOT snow plows and UHP troopers clearing snow and ice from Sardine Canyon, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

LOGAN — Wednesday morning’s snow storm closed Sardine Canyon, US-89/91, for several hours. The closure came after snow and slick roads caused multiple slide-offs and stuck motorists.

Southbound traffic was closed at 7:45 a.m. after troopers reported multiple vehicles stuck near the Big Curve. Northbound traffic was closed at 8:00 a.m.

During the closure, motorists were detoured along Valley View Highway, SR-30.

The canyon was reopened at 10 a.m. after tow companies cleared the slide-offs and accidents. Snow plows also cleared the snow and ice.

Even with the canyon open, troopers advised 4WD, snow tires and chains for those travelling between Cache Valley and Brigham City.

The National Weather Service forecasted snow through Wednesday night with approximately 2″ inches of accumulation. The store is expected to clear Wednesday night. More snow and rain are forecasted to return Friday and into the weekend.

Police and deputies throughout the valley reported numerous minor crashes. No major injuries were reported.

will@cvradio.com