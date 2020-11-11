Utah State men’s basketball signs Dallin Grant

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has announced the addition of Dallin Grant, a 6-foot-8, 210 pound wing out of Cedar High School in Cedar City, Utah.

“We are thrilled to announce that Dallin Grant will be joining the Utah State family,” Smith said. “Dallin is a high character young man that comes from a great family. We love that he can’t wait to be an Aggie.

“He will add versatility to our program at 6’8”, 210 pounds with his size, athleticism and skill level,” Smith continued. “Dallin makes an impact on the game with his ability to handle the ball, shoot with range and rebound at a high level. His style of play will be a great fit for our program.”

Grant was a second-team all-state selection during his junior year as he led the Reds in scoring, turning in close to 15 points per game and leading the team to the quarterfinals of the Utah 4A state championship. CHS finished second in Region 9 last season, as Grant earned first-team all-region honors.

Grant burst onto the scene as a freshman leading Cedar in both scoring and rebounding, logging more than 15 points and six rebounds per games. For his career, Grant is averaging more than 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game, while shooting better than 57 percent from the floor.

Utah State men’s basketball news and information is available on Facebook (facebook.com/ usumensbasketball), on Twitter (@usubasketball) and on Instagram (@usubasketball). Fans can also get USU men’s basketball highlights on YouTube (youtube.com/ utahstateathletics). Aggie fans can follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter (@usuathletics), on Facebook (facebook.com/usuathletics) or on Instagram (@usuathletics).